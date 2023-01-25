Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 16-22

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22:

  • Jakeira Ford, 25, warrant other agency
  • Roshanda Roberts, 38, Nederland warrants/fail to identify
  • Jason De Los Santos, 21, warrant other agency
  • Carnell Seals, 26, warrant other agency
  • Yasmine Brim, 32, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Lacy Brown, 37, Nederland warrants
  • Walter Moretti, 46, Nederland warrants
  • Jesse Distefano, 38, criminal trespass
  • Ryan Amburn, 33, Nederland warrants
  • Tiffany Taylor, disorderly conduct by language
  • Christopher Schofield, 42, warrant other agency
  • Corey Garcia, 41, Nederland warrants
  • Jose Luis Rivas, 63, terroristic threat of family-family violence/assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • David Hernandez, 45, driving while intoxicated with open container
  • Heath Hebert, 51, driving while intoxicated with open container
  • Derrick Wales, 34, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22:

Jan. 16

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 21st Street.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and failure to identify-fugitive from justice in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal trespass and assault by threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue J.
  • An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston.

Jan. 17

  • A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Sexual assault was reported in the 800 block of North 15th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Two people were arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 18

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 1200 block of Luling.

Jan. 19

  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A person was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Jan. 20

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 Avenue B.
  • Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at an undisclosed location.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.

 

Jan. 21

  • A person was arrested for terroristic threat of a family-family violence and assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 300 block of Gage.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 15th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.

Jan. 22

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 500 block of U.S. 69 South.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
  • A death was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
  • Assault family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A death was reported in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

