Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 16-22
Published 12:28 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22:
- Jakeira Ford, 25, warrant other agency
- Roshanda Roberts, 38, Nederland warrants/fail to identify
- Jason De Los Santos, 21, warrant other agency
- Carnell Seals, 26, warrant other agency
- Yasmine Brim, 32, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Lacy Brown, 37, Nederland warrants
- Walter Moretti, 46, Nederland warrants
- Jesse Distefano, 38, criminal trespass
- Ryan Amburn, 33, Nederland warrants
- Tiffany Taylor, disorderly conduct by language
- Christopher Schofield, 42, warrant other agency
- Corey Garcia, 41, Nederland warrants
- Jose Luis Rivas, 63, terroristic threat of family-family violence/assault causes bodily injury-family violence
- David Hernandez, 45, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Heath Hebert, 51, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Derrick Wales, 34, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22:
Jan. 16
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 21st Street.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and failure to identify-fugitive from justice in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal trespass and assault by threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue J.
- An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston.
Jan. 17
- A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Sexual assault was reported in the 800 block of North 15th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Two people were arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 18
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 1200 block of Luling.
Jan. 19
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.
Jan. 20
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 Avenue B.
- Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at an undisclosed location.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.
Jan. 21
- A person was arrested for terroristic threat of a family-family violence and assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 300 block of Gage.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 15th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.
Jan. 22
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 500 block of U.S. 69 South.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
- A death was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
- Assault family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
- A death was reported in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue H.