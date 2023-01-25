Entergy Texas updates restoration plan, damage assessment for region Published 11:22 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Entergy Texas said the majority of customers are expected to be restored Wednesday with the exception of the hardest hit areas following Tuesday’s late afternoon storm.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy Texas officials said repair crewmembers made significant restoration progress overnight following heavy rain, 50-60 mph winds, lightning and several tornadoes on Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 17,200 customers were without power, down from a peak of more than 32,000 at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional resources have been deployed to the hardest hit areas of Orange, Port Arthur, Winnie and Beaumont to assist with restoration efforts.

Orange County remains the most heavily impacted area, with more than 13,000 customers without power as of 9 a.m.

Critical transmission infrastructure and 11 substations were damaged by the storms. Four substations have been restored. This equipment is critical, as it allows power to be carried into the area.

Entergy Texas expects to restore power to most customers Wednesday with most customers in Beaumont, Port Arthur and Winnie networks restored by the end of day.

The majority of customers are expected to be restored Wednesday with the exception of the hardest hit areas in Orange County due to the severity of equipment damage.

Damage assessment is ongoing.

Outage numbers and estimated restoration times as of 9 a.m. Tuesday are as follows.

The Beaumont Network of Bevil Oaks, China, Nome and surrounding areas has 68 customers out with a restoration time of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Orange Network of Bridge City, Little Cypress, Mauriceville, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor and surrounding areas has 13,393 customers out with a restoration time of 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Port Arthur Network of Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Taylor Landing and surrounding areas has 910 customers out with a restoration time of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Winnie Network of Anahuac, Bolivar Peninsula and surrounding areas has 322 customers out and a restoration time of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Orange Network damage assessments show 40 downed poles, 11,000 feet of downed wire, 20 damaged transformers and 45 damaged crossarms.

Roughly 100 crew members are in the area working to restore power with additional resources arriving throughout the morning.

The Port Arthur Network damage assessment has found two downed poles, three downed trees, 2,700 feet of downed wire and six damaged crossarms.