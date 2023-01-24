Weather concerns lead to early closure of some local schools Published 10:50 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The Port Arthur Arthur Independent School District announced that PAAC will close at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The high school will close at noon. Wheatley and elementary schools will close at 12:45 p.m.

Middle schools will close at 1 p.m.

• Due to weather related safety concerns, Nederland ISD is releasing students early on Tuesday.

Elementary students will be released at 1 p.m., and Secondary students will be released at 1:30 p.m.

Buses will run normal routes.

All after school campus activities have been cancelled.

• Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. Felicia Nichols said the safety of the school community is the first priority.

Due to the inclement weather, all Diocese of Beaumont Catholic Schools in Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange) are dismissing at noon Tuesday.

• The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District announced all schools would close two hours early on Tuesday.

• All Bob Hope School campuses are dismissing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

• Sabine Pass Independent School District announced that the weather concerns led the district to release at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.