VIDEO — Port Arthur Police ask for help identifying gunman from robbery Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a male recently in security video.

Authorities said he committed an aggravated robbery of a local business on Jan. 19.

“We are aware that his face cannot be seen, but he has several distinct traits about his person that could be recognized,” a PAPD statement read.

“If you have any information on the identity of the suspect please call Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Cousins at 409-983-8646.”

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.