Chamber leaders starting process to find new leader for Groves Published 12:10 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

GROVES — Officials with the Groves Chamber of Commerce will soon make plans to find a new director with the recent retirement of Ronnie Boneau.

Boneau retired Jan. 6 after serving the chamber since 2006, according to information from Groves Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Pansy Lamson said the board is meeting next week, adding a committee will likely be formed to put together a job description.

But Boneau did not leave them without assistance in his departure, Lamson said. The now-retired executive director provided tips that will help.

Before a new director is hired, there is still work to do.

The chamber hosts annual events throughout the year, including the Groves Pecan Festival in the fall, all of which take a lot of planning.

“We are moving forward,” Lamson said.

The executive board met with Boneau recently to review a list of things to do.

The first big event of the year for the chamber, the annual installation breakfast, is canceled this year due to not having enough time to plan for it, but all others are getting the green light.

“The Festival is done, we have a date set and the carnival is already set,” she said.

Lamson said the annual festival appreciation dinner is already set and will go on as planned. In March the chamber gets together to feed the city workers with an appreciation luncheon and that too is a go.

Lamson is serving her second consecutive term as chamber president and is excited for the year.

“I have faith we will find a good candidate,” she said of the upcoming search for a new executive director. “We have an executive board that is very active and some new members who came on this year that are very active as well.”

Chamber members thanked Boneau for his years of service with a message on their website.

“Boneau has chosen to retire as of January 6, 2023 after serving the chamber since 2006. The chamber flourished in many areas during those years due to his hard work, commitment and dedication. On behalf of the chamber, we would like to say thank you to Ronnie for all his years of service and best wishes in this next phase of life,” the website post read.

The chamber office at 4399 Main Avenue in Groves is temporarily closed, though there are certain members who pay bills, and check invoices as well as a person who checks the mail and voicemail.

People needing to reach the chamber can still do so by leaving a message at 409-963-3631.