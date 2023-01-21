Theft, assault cases lowlight list of Jefferson County indictments Published 12:32 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Felony theft and aggravated assault topped this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

James Louis Banks, 52, of Pearland was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.

Georgetta Richard Brewer, also known as Georgetta Annette Bass, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.

Andre Daniel Cullivan, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.

Mark Allen Davis, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.

Leon Goodman, 43, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Oct. 14.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 14.

Henry Green, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 9.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 23.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.

Harold Lee Jones, 59, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.

Dalton Darrow Kirk, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred Nov. 19, 2015.

Dalton Darrow Kirk, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Nov. 29, 2015.

Adrian Lee Lakey, 44, of Port Neches was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Dec. 16.

Christopher Dontae Moore, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Etus T. Romero, 32, transient of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Noah Joseph Romero, 26, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 18.

Robert Lee Strout, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 12.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.