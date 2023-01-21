Theft, assault cases lowlight list of Jefferson County indictments

Published 12:32 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

By PA News

Felony theft and aggravated assault topped this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

  • James Louis Banks, 52, of Pearland was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.
  • Georgetta Richard Brewer, also known as Georgetta Annette Bass, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.
  • Andre Daniel Cullivan, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.
  • Mark Allen Davis, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.
  • Leon Goodman, 43, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Oct. 14.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 14.
  • Henry Green, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 9.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 23.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
  • Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.
  • Harold Lee Jones, 59, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.
  • Dalton Darrow Kirk, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred Nov. 19, 2015.
  • Dalton Darrow Kirk, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Nov. 29, 2015.
  • Adrian Lee Lakey, 44, of Port Neches was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Dec. 16.
  • Christopher Dontae Moore, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • Etus T. Romero, 32, transient of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • Noah Joseph Romero, 26, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 18.
  • Robert Lee Strout, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 12.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

