Theft, assault cases lowlight list of Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:32 am Saturday, January 21, 2023
Felony theft and aggravated assault topped this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- James Louis Banks, 52, of Pearland was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.
- Georgetta Richard Brewer, also known as Georgetta Annette Bass, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.
- Andre Daniel Cullivan, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.
- Mark Allen Davis, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.
- Leon Goodman, 43, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Oct. 14.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 14.
- Henry Green, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 9.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 23.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with previous theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.
- Harold Lee Jones, 59, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.
- Dalton Darrow Kirk, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred Nov. 19, 2015.
- Dalton Darrow Kirk, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Nov. 29, 2015.
- Adrian Lee Lakey, 44, of Port Neches was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Dec. 16.
- Christopher Dontae Moore, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Etus T. Romero, 32, transient of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Noah Joseph Romero, 26, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 18.
- Robert Lee Strout, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 12.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.