Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Jan. 9-15

Published 12:28 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:

  • Robert Caballero, 39, other agency warrant(s)
  • Galen Stutes, 48, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
  • Justin Ledet, 39, other agency warrant(s)
  • Mark Rodney, 59, other agency warrant(s)
  • Devion Durgan, 20, other agency warrant(s)
  • Calvin Walker, 29, criminal trespassing

Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:

Jan. 9

  • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Jan. 10

  • No reports.

Jan. 11

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of 5th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 1400 block of Eugene.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 5th Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for Port Neches warrant(s) in the 900 block of Goodwin.

Jan. 12

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.

Jan. 13

  • A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Jan. 14

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 15

  • An officer investigated a report of a reckless driver in the intersection of Sun Avenue and 6th Street.

