Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Jan. 9-15
Published 12:28 am Saturday, January 21, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:
- Robert Caballero, 39, other agency warrant(s)
- Galen Stutes, 48, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
- Justin Ledet, 39, other agency warrant(s)
- Mark Rodney, 59, other agency warrant(s)
- Devion Durgan, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- Calvin Walker, 29, criminal trespassing
Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:
Jan. 9
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Jan. 10
- No reports.
Jan. 11
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of 5th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of Eugene.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 5th Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for Port Neches warrant(s) in the 900 block of Goodwin.
Jan. 12
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
Jan. 13
- A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
Jan. 14
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
Jan. 15
- An officer investigated a report of a reckless driver in the intersection of Sun Avenue and 6th Street.