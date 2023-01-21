Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Jan. 9-15 Published 12:28 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:

Robert Caballero, 39, other agency warrant(s)

Galen Stutes, 48, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)

Justin Ledet, 39, other agency warrant(s)

Mark Rodney, 59, other agency warrant(s)

Devion Durgan, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Calvin Walker, 29, criminal trespassing

Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:

Jan. 9

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Jan. 10

No reports.

Jan. 11

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of 5 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 1400 block of Eugene.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 5 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for Port Neches warrant(s) in the 900 block of Goodwin.

Jan. 12

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.

Jan. 13

A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Jan. 14

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 15