UPDTAE: Texas Department of Transportation cancels I-10 closure planned in SETX

Published 8:24 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By PA News

DUE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF RAIN, THIS CLOSURE HAS BEEN POSTPONED

Traffic officials said motorists driving along Interstate 10 in Orange County on Saturday can expect delays.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound from Exit 875 to just before SH 87 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The closure is due to roadway maintenance.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

The repairs are scheduled weather permitting.

