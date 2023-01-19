Police: Port Arthur man stole from Lowe’s 10 times in three months Published 12:38 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

A Port Arthur man was indicted on 10 counts of felony theft from a string of alleged crimes that happened in October through December.

Police contend Henry George Green Jr., 45, stole numerous items from Lowe’s, as well as two other businesses.

The allegations include:

• Oct. 14, Figueroa’s Welding Wear, 4448 Gulfway Drive. According to court documents, Green grabbed multiple fire retardant shirts and tried to leave the store. An employee attempted to stop him and Green dropped the shirts and fled.

• Oct. 23, Lowe’s, 8383 Memorial Blvd. He reportedly left with three law equipment items valued at $793.35.

• Oct. 26, Lowe’s, 8383 Memorial Blvd. He reportedly left with two electric blowers valued at $406.50

• Nov. 6, Lowe’s, 8383 Memorial Blvd. He reportedly left with three DeWalt Versus top handle jigsaw and two 20 volt Max Powerstack valued at $1,593.83.

• Nov. 8, Lowe’s, 8383 Memorial Blvd. He reportedly left with three DeWalt 20 volt Max Powerstack two-tool combo kits valued at $801.93.

• Nov. 9, Lowe’s, 8383 Memorial Blvd. He reportedly left with two DeWalt power combo kits valued at $534.62.

• Nov. 13, Lowe’s, 8383 Memorial Blvd. He reportedly left with three DeWalt 20 volt Max Powerstack two-tool combo kits valued at $897.

• Nov. 23, Lowes, 4120 N. Dowlen Road, Beaumont. He reportedly left with two EGO Leaf Blowers valued at $279 each.

• Dec. 1, Boot Barn, 7745 Memorial Blvd. He reportedly left with six Ariat work fire retardant shirts valued at $719.92.

• Dec. 4, Lowe’s, 8383 Memorial Blvd. He reportedly left with a pole saw kit valued at $299.

Green was also indicted on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration after police said he did not report his new address.

In addition, Green has two prior theft convictions, according to the court documents.