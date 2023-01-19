On her birthday, Janis Joplin remembered in Port Arthur, across Southeast Texas Published 12:02 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Janis Joplin’s memory is still honored around the world.

During her birthday week (birthday is Jan. 19), stop by the Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau in the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, for a free guide on Joplin-related stops in Port Arthur.

— Callie Summerlin, director of sales and marketing