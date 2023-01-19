On her birthday, Janis Joplin remembered in Port Arthur, across Southeast Texas

Published 12:02 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By PA News

Rock singer Janis Joplin (1943 - 1970) seen April 5 1969. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Janis Joplin’s memory is still honored around the world.

During her birthday week (birthday is Jan. 19), stop by the Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau in the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, for a free guide on Joplin-related stops in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for Port Arthur, keeping visitors and locals in the know on the natural views and things to do.

For more information on Cajun hospitality, hotels, good eating and bird-friendly practices, visit visitportarthurtx.com.

— Callie Summerlin, director of sales and marketing 

