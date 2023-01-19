Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 11-17

Published 12:18 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

Jan. 11

  • No reports.

Jan. 12

  • Bryant Rodriguez, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
  • Adam Cormier, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Hansen.
  • Troy Clayton, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Jordan Martinez, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
  • Timothy Lachney, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 6000 block of Smith.
  • Shaan Banks, 55, was arrested for assault in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
  • An assault by threat was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Jan. 13

  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Anselmo.

Jan. 14

  • James Perritt, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency and public intoxication in the 7000 block of Howe.

Jan. 15

  • Kenneth Mails, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Hogaboom.
  • Moses Castillo, 36, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Nicholas Jackson, 24, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Main.

Jan. 16

  • Crystal Boudreaux, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Larry Childress, 68, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jan. 17

  • Kalib Gloston, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

