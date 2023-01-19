Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 11-17
Published 12:18 am Thursday, January 19, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:
Jan. 11
- No reports.
Jan. 12
- Bryant Rodriguez, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
- Adam Cormier, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Hansen.
- Troy Clayton, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Jordan Martinez, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
- Timothy Lachney, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 6000 block of Smith.
- Shaan Banks, 55, was arrested for assault in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
- An assault by threat was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
Jan. 13
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Anselmo.
Jan. 14
- James Perritt, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency and public intoxication in the 7000 block of Howe.
Jan. 15
- Kenneth Mails, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Hogaboom.
- Moses Castillo, 36, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Nicholas Jackson, 24, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Main.
Jan. 16
- Crystal Boudreaux, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Larry Childress, 68, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Jan. 17
- Kalib Gloston, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.