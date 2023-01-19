Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 11-17 Published 12:18 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

Jan. 11

No reports.

Jan. 12

Bryant Rodriguez, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale.

Adam Cormier, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Hansen.

Troy Clayton, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6700 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Jordan Martinez, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

Timothy Lachney, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 6000 block of Smith.

Shaan Banks, 55, was arrested for assault in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 25 th Street.

Street. An assault by threat was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Jan. 13

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Anselmo.

Jan. 14

James Perritt, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency and public intoxication in the 7000 block of Howe.

Jan. 15

Kenneth Mails, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Hogaboom.

Moses Castillo, 36, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Nicholas Jackson, 24, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Main.

Jan. 16

Crystal Boudreaux, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

Larry Childress, 68, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jan. 17