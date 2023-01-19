Betty Jean LeBlanc Published 4:59 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Betty Jean LeBlanc, 89, of Beaumont, TX passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Betty was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 24, 1933 to parents Euphrasie (Shexnayder) and Saint Ives Pellerin Sr.

She worked as assistant manager for the Heather Brook Apts., and she had worked 16 years with The Housing Authority.

Our beloved mother was a beautiful, kind, soft spoken soul. Her high school yearbook graduation picture had a caption “Soft as new Fallen Snow.” So true of our sweet loving mother whom we already miss beyond words.

She will forever be in our broken hearts and souls; until we are all reunited in God’s Heavenly Kingdom.

The impact of our loss brings tremendous sadness to all her family, children, grandchildren, sister and great grandchildren.

We all take comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering, and our Mom is in the arms of our Heavenly Father.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ashton LeBlanc, her son, Jeff LeBlanc and her brother, S.I. Pellerin Jr.

Betty is survived by her children, Sandra Millsaps, Deborah Paulino, Timmy LeBlanc, her grandsons, Bradon Millsaps, David Paulino Jr. and Matthew LeBlanc.

She is also survived by her sister, Ethel Moreau, her three great grandchildren and Don Millsaps.

The family is honoring Betty’s wishes to be cremated, cremation arrangements were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

The family will hold a Celebration of Betty’s Life at a later date.