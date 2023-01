Texas Department of Transportation announces Thursday lane closure for Sabine Pass Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SABINE PASS — There will be traffic limitations Thursday in Sabine Pass, state officials said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, traffic along State Highway 87 near Keith Lake will be down to one lane on Thursday.

The limitations are from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guardrail repair.