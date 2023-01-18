Port Neches-Groves offensive lineman Jansen Ware makes college football decision Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Port Neches-Groves offensive lineman Jansen Ware announced Wednesday that he plans to join the Air Force Falcons football program.

The senior is coming off an impressive run with the Indians, where he was one of the leaders of an offensive line that drove PNG to the state championship game.

Before the season even began, Ware told Port Arthur Newsmedia he received more than a dozen Division I offers.

That meant he was busy with camps and campus visits. Ware, standing at a towering 6’4,” even had Harvard following him around.

PNG offensive line coach Charlie Feller previously said Ware is a special talent.

“He is extremely strong,” Feller said. “A lot of people talk about his athleticism, and his athleticism is as good as I have been around. He is also one of the strongest kids I have been around. He is a smart football player and understands, conceptually, what we want to do. He is a highly intelligent player, which is why Harvard offered him.”

Despite putting on extra weight to help build his strength, Ware still runs a 4.8 40-yard dash, which usually ranks him at the top of the camps for his position.