Port Arthur Police, DEA lead investigation that results in 2 federal drug trafficking sentences Published 9:27 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

BEAUMONT — Port Arthur Police helped investigate a drug case that led to two federal prison sentences this week, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said.

Two regional women have been sentenced for drug trafficking violations.

Tina Gilder, 40, of Houston, and Gina Moreno, 29, of San Benito, were indicted by a federal grand jury Jan. 8, 2020, and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Crone sentenced Gilder to more than 10 years in federal prison, and Moreno received more than seven years.

According to information presented in court, Gilder and Moreno were part of a Houston-based conspiracy to traffic kilograms of cocaine through East Texas to the East Coast for distribution.

On Aug. 26, 2019, Gilder was stopped and found in possession of four kilograms of cocaine concealed in a hidden compartment in a Jeep.

Moreno was stopped Sep. 21, 2019, and found in possession of 22 kilograms of cocaine.

Gilder was convicted at trial Feb. 24, 2022, and Moreno pleaded guilty Feb. 7, 2022.

These cases were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Port Arthur Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson prosecuted the cases.