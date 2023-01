PHOTO FEATURE — New plaza nears completion Published 12:24 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Work remains underway on Port Neches Plaza Shopping Center at 2302 Nall St. in Port Neches.

The plaza, which is owned by H&P Engineering and Construction Inc., will feature seven 1,000 square foot units and is about one to two months from being complete, according to information from the city of Port Neches.