BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS — Nederland golfer authors 2nd ace of 2023 at Babe Zaharias Published 12:06 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Jeff Rinehart of Nederland authored the second ace of 2023 at Babe Zaharias last Wednesday and his timing couldn’t have been better. Because he’s a dues-paying member in the weekly Wednesday Zaharias DogFight, Rinehart collected $200 for sinking a 9-iron from 114 yards on No. 15.

Ed Holley, Glen Judice and Charlie Leard were witnesses for what was Rinehart’s second hole in one . . .

Jayk Altic of Houston fired a 3-over-par 74 to win Boys 15-18 in the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour tournament Monday at Beaumont Country Club. Altic won by 10 shots over Trevor Vick of Houston.

Other flight winners included Evan Nguyen of Houston (85 in Boys 13-14), Parker McGeHee of Kingwood (82 in Boys 11-12), Kentyn Clark of Huffman (86 in Girls 15-18) and Erin Eaves of Beaumont (89 in Girls (13-14) . . .

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Craig Geoffroy, Cap Hollier, Rick Pritchett and Rinehart won the front with minus 4. On the back, minus 2 won for the team of Earl Richard, Joe Gongora, Rufus Reyes and Darrell Mouille.

Closest to the pin winners were Dwayne Benoit (No. 2, 3 feet, 1 inch), Steve Wisenbaker (No. 7, 18-7), Ron LaSalle (No. 12, 4-10) and Tim Turner (No. 15, 2-5) . . .

Wet conditions forced last Wednesday’s Zaharias Dogfight to be played in a par 4-fomat with all points counting. Winning with 60 points was the team of Robert Gauteaux, Rufus Reyes, James Johnson and Hollier. Second with 53 points was the foursome of Keith Mullins, Rusty Hicks, Don MacNeil and Lonnie Mosley.

Closest to the pin winners were Larry Johnson (No. 2, 11-5), Pritchett (No. 7, 9-1 and No. 12, 6-2) and Rinehart (No. 15, ACE).

Golf news should be e-mailed to rdwest@usa.net.