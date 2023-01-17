House catches fire for second time

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Fire completely destroyed a house Monday morning. (Courtesy photo)

WEST ORANGE — A West Orange house is considered a total loss following an early morning fire Monday.

West Orange Fire Chief David Roberts said the home in the 2100 block of Crockett Street was fully ablaze when authorities arrived around 4:30 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The house destroyed Monday caught fire in 2021. (Courtesy photo)

This wasn’t the first time the house was involved in a fire, authorities said, noting there was a blaze at the location in 2021.

The cause of Monday’s fire is undetermined at this time, Roberts said.

The cause of the 2021 fire is also undetermined.

