TxDOT announces closure information for Interstate 10 Published 9:34 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

An overturned vehicle on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning is expected to cause delays.

The Texas Department of Transportation said I-10 eastbound is closed at FM 365 due to an overturned 18-wheeler near Smith Road.

At 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, traffic officials estimated I-10 eastbound would stay closed for several hours as crews work to remove the vehicle.

“Please use an alternate route,” TxDOT said.