Possible flooding, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning in play with Wednesday storms

The National Weather Service continues to warn that heavy rain and severe storms are possible Wednesday.

A slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather is in place for the majority of the region, apart from the coast and Acadiana, where a marginal risk (1 out of 5) is in place.

A Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall is also in place for the entire region.

Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with these storms; however, a tornadoes and large hail cannot be ruled out.

Locally heavy rainfall leading to urban type flooding and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will also be possible.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop Wednesday late morning into Wednesday afternoon south of a warm front.

A squall line is then expected to move across the region Wednesday late afternoon or evening into early Thursday morning ahead of a cold front.

According to the National Weather Service, confidence is relatively low in how much discrete activity will develop on Wednesday late morning/afternoon and if any of these storms will be able to fully tap into the severe potential.

Confidence is increasing for the severe weather threat within the squall line Wednesday evening/Thursday morning, especially for the potential of damaging winds and heavy rain.

Confidence in timing continues to increase as well.