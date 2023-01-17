Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 9-15
Published 12:24 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:
- Carlei Porter, 22, warrant other agency
- Dresden Weeks, 32, warrant other agency
- Haleigh Burkhalter, 34, warrant other agency
- Shanequil Williams, 44, Nederland warrants
- Johnny Nichols, 68, warrant other agency
- Nathan Chance, 34, public intoxication
Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:
Jan. 9
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 69 North 69.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Found property was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.
- A dog at large was reported in the 900 block of North 31st Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.
Jan. 10
- Found property was reported in the 400 block of Avenue D.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of North 35th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- A death was reported in the 700 block of South 4th Street.
Jan. 11
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of North 5th Street.
Jan. 12
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Memorial Blvd.
- Criminal mischief, assault offensive touch and criminal trespass of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Fraudulent use of possession of identify information was reported in the 900 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 3000 block of FM 365.
Jan. 13
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 11th Street.
- A robbery was reported in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- A person was arrested another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Theft of vehicle parts was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial Highway.
Jan. 14
- Theft of vehicle parts in the 2200 block of U.S. 69 North.
- Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 South.
- A dog at large was reported in the 200 block of North 9th Street.
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 800 block of North 30th Street.
- A death was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 600 block of South 8th Street.
Jan. 15
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue B.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.