Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 9-15

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:

  • Carlei Porter, 22, warrant other agency
  • Dresden Weeks, 32, warrant other agency
  • Haleigh Burkhalter, 34, warrant other agency
  • Shanequil Williams, 44, Nederland warrants
  • Johnny Nichols, 68, warrant other agency
  • Nathan Chance, 34, public intoxication

Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:

Jan. 9

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 69 North 69.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • Found property was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 900 block of North 31st Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Jan. 10

  • Found property was reported in the 400 block of Avenue D.
  • A death was reported in the 100 block of North 35th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 700 block of South 4th Street.

Jan. 11

  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
  • A death was reported in the 400 block of North 5th Street.

Jan. 12

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Memorial Blvd.
  • Criminal mischief, assault offensive touch and criminal trespass of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Fraudulent use of possession of identify information was reported in the 900 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Jan. 13

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 11th Street.
  • A robbery was reported in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A person was arrested another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Theft of vehicle parts was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial Highway.

Jan. 14

  • Theft of vehicle parts in the 2200 block of U.S. 69 North.
  • Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 South.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 200 block of North 9th Street.
  • Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 800 block of North 30th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 600 block of South 8th Street.

Jan. 15

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.

 

