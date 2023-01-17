Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 9-15 Published 12:24 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:

Carlei Porter, 22, warrant other agency

Dresden Weeks, 32, warrant other agency

Haleigh Burkhalter, 34, warrant other agency

Shanequil Williams, 44, Nederland warrants

Johnny Nichols, 68, warrant other agency

Nathan Chance, 34, public intoxication

Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15:

Jan. 9

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 69 North 69.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Found property was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.

A dog at large was reported in the 900 block of North 31 st Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Jan. 10

Found property was reported in the 400 block of Avenue D.

A death was reported in the 100 block of North 35 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 700 block of South 4th Street.

Jan. 11

Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue E.

A death was reported in the 400 block of North 5th Street.

Jan. 12

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Memorial Blvd.

Criminal mischief, assault offensive touch and criminal trespass of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Fraudulent use of possession of identify information was reported in the 900 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Jan. 13

Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 11 th Street.

Street. A robbery was reported in the 200 block of N 17 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Theft of vehicle parts was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial Highway.

Jan. 14

Theft of vehicle parts in the 2200 block of U.S. 69 North.

Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 South.

A dog at large was reported in the 200 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 800 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 600 block of South 8th Street.

Jan. 15