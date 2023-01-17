Local officials to be sworn in as SETRPC officers Published 12:18 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission on Thursday will install the 2023 officers at the City of Beaumont Event Centre.

The SETRPC is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1970 that includes Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson and Orange Counties.

The Commission promotes intergovernmental cooperation and coordination, and provides a forum for the discussion and study of area issues.

The 2023 officers are:

Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal, president

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel, first vice president

Orange County Commissioner Johnny Trahan, second vice president

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen, third vice president

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson, fourth vice president

Lumberton Councilwoman Kimberly Cline, fifth vice president

Kirbyville Councilwoman Amanda Gates, treasurer

Pine Forest Mayor Cathy Nagel, secretary

The outgoing president is Bridge City Councilwoman Terri Gauthier.

For additional information, contact Shanna Burke, executive director, at 409-899-8444 or sburke@setrpc.org.