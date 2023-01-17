Local officials to be sworn in as SETRPC officers

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By PA News

County Commissioner Michael “Shane” Sinegal

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission on Thursday will install the 2023 officers at the City of Beaumont Event Centre.

The SETRPC is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1970 that includes Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson and Orange Counties.

The Commission promotes intergovernmental cooperation and coordination, and provides a forum for the discussion and study of area issues.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The 2023 officers are:

  • Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal, president
  • Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel, first vice president
  • Orange County Commissioner Johnny Trahan, second vice president
  • Jasper County Judge Mark Allen, third vice president
  • Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson, fourth vice president
  • Lumberton Councilwoman Kimberly Cline, fifth vice president
  • Kirbyville Councilwoman Amanda Gates, treasurer
  • Pine Forest Mayor Cathy Nagel, secretary

The outgoing president is Bridge City Councilwoman Terri Gauthier.

For additional information, contact Shanna Burke, executive director, at 409-899-8444 or sburke@setrpc.org.

More News

Actor G. W. Bailey shares hometown message ahead of banquet speech

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope junior excelling at college while still in high school

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 9-15

Scammer pretending to be PAPD officers, targeting sex offenders

Print Article