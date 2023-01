LifeShare, National Honor Society hosting blood drive at Port Neches-Groves High Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

LifeShare Blood Center on Wednesday will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. in the girls’ gym of Port Neches-Groves High School.

The goal is to collect 85 units of blood.

One unit of blood can save up to three lives.

Those interested in attending should enter near the auditorium.

The school is located at 1401 Merriman Street in Port Neches.