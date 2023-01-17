Anna Milstead (Baker) Scott

Mrs. Anna Milstead (Baker) Scott, 93, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on January 12, 2023 in Houston Texas.

A funeral mass is planned for January 20, 2023 at 10am at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Houston, TX.

Grave side viewing and burial will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy., Groves, TX (Port Arthur).

Anna was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Helen Milstead; sisters Mercedes Matthews and Mary Lou Davies; and brothers Leroy Milstead and Rodney “Sonny” Milstead.

Anna is survived by her daughters Pamela Baker-Holmes and Roslyn Baker Underwood; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Robert L. Milstead, and a host of relatives and friends.

