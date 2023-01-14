Water Outage: 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive-Sabine Pass Published 2:26 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

SABINE PASS — The City of Port Arthur announced a water outage at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Water Utility crews are repairing a water main in the 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive.

The impacted area may include the entire Sabine Pass area for approximately 8 to 10 hours, officials said.

Residents and businesses may experience low water pressure to no water.

Customers may contact Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.