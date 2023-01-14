Lavern Ruth McMillan Published 9:48 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

Lavern Ruth McMillan died peacefully in her sleep at her home in the retirement community of The Beehive Cottages in St George Utah on January 7, 2023. She was 97.

She was born to Ruth Howle and William B. McMillan in their home in San Antonio, Texas on Oct 10, 1925.

At age 10 she moved with the family to Sacramento, CA. After graduating from Sacramento HS in 1942 and studying 2 years at the Jr college there she moved back to Texas.

She earned both her Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree from the University of Texas.

She also studied at the University of Maryland, Montclair State College in New Jersey, Michigan State University and the University of San Francisco with scholarships granted by The National Science Foundation Institute in Graduate Mathematics.

She spent most of her career teaching math in the Port Arthur ISD, first at Woodrow Wilson Jr High where she became the department director and then at Thomas Jefferson HS where she also became the department director.

She was well liked and respected by both her students and colleagues.

Years later students would tell her how much she meant to them. She was an educator that influenced and inspired a generation to do great things.

She retired early after a kidney removal from cancer and travelled all over the world, from Europe to Australia.

After years of travel, she returned to her love of teaching, this time at Lamar University, teaching math to education students.

Lavern had a commitment to service, whether it was volunteering at her church, The First Christian Church of Port Arthur, where she served in many positions, or volunteering at the Museum of the Gulf Coast, visiting anyone she knew in the hospital and nursing homes, or just taking food to friends and neighbors who were ill.

She loved helping people. She was very social, loved parties and loved being surrounded by friends and family.

In 2018 Lavern move to Southern Utah to be closer to her niece. She loved the beauty of it with it’s mountains and constant sunshine.

Lavern’s life was a life well lived, full of fun, adventure and good friends.

She was well educated, well read and well travelled. She was smart and sharp as a tack until the end. She made learning fun.

She loved to play games, especially dominoes like “42”, and Mexican Train but was more than willing to learn ANY new game as she did just this past New Years Day, learning “Jokers and Pegs”.

She will be remembered for her kindness, philanthropy and for being a good friend, mentor and teacher and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her niece Melissa(Missy)Long,(Carson); her two great-nephews, James (Jay) Long (Vanessa); Nicholas Long (Bobbie). Her great-grandnephews Corbin Long, Liam Long, Mason Long, Nolan Long, great grandniece Kendyll Long, her brother-in-law James Dean Sr. and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William, McMillan, her sister Jeanne Dean and nephew Jimmy Dean Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in San Antonio, Texas.

Remembrances may be directed to the family via email at missy1long@outlook.com

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.