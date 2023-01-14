Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 10
Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 14, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 10:
Dec. 28
- Brandon Sarver, 20, was arrested for warrants other aency in the 5800 block of Monroe.
- A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Mckinley.
Dec. 29
- An information report was taken in the 5000 block of Bay.
Dec. 30
- Charles Pickering, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Main.
Dec. 31
- Wesley Casey, 27, was arrested for rvading arrest/ detention and assault in the 3900 block of Dunn.
Jan. 1
- No reports.
Jan. 2
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.
Jan. 3
- Kaylnn Beaver, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Bellaire.
- Ray Charles, 35, was arrested for warrant other agency and harassment of a public servant in the 4700 block of Main Avenue.
- An information report was made in the 2600 block of 4th.
- An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City HIghway.
- A forgery was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham.
Jan. 4
- A theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6300 block of Capital.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.
Jan. 5
- Alvaro Bethea, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Dryden.
- An information report was processed in the 4600 block of Main.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 6600 block of 39th Street.
Jan. 6
- No reports.
Jan. 7
- Timothy Cochran, 65, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6900 block of Washington.
Jan. 8
- Malek Sims, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of West Parkway.
Jan. 9
- Tatiana Kendrix, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5900 block of Terrell.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Jan. 10
- Marcell Lewis, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Cassandra Ramos, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
- Perry Ashworth, 55, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
- An information report was processed in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
- An information/ assault report was processed in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
- An information/ theft report was processed in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.