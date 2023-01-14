Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 10

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 10:

Dec. 28

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Mckinley.

Brandon Sarver, 20, was arrested for warrants other aency in the 5800 block of Monroe.

Dec. 29

An information report was taken in the 5000 block of Bay.

Dec. 30

Charles Pickering, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Main.

Dec. 31

Wesley Casey, 27, was arrested for rvading arrest/ detention and assault in the 3900 block of Dunn.

Jan. 1

Jan. 2

Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.

Jan. 3

Kaylnn Beaver, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Bellaire.

Ray Charles, 35, was arrested for warrant other agency and harassment of a public servant in the 4700 block of Main Avenue.

An information report was made in the 2600 block of 4 th .

An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City HIghway.