Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 10

Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 10:

Dec. 28

  • Brandon Sarver, 20, was arrested for warrants other aency in the 5800 block of Monroe.
  • A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Mckinley.

Dec. 29

  • An information report was taken in the 5000 block of Bay.

Dec. 30

  • Charles Pickering, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Main.

Dec. 31

  • Wesley Casey, 27,  was arrested for rvading arrest/ detention and assault in the 3900 block of Dunn.

Jan. 1

  • No reports.

Jan. 2

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.

Jan. 3

  • Kaylnn Beaver, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Bellaire.
  • Ray Charles, 35, was arrested for warrant other agency and harassment of a public servant in the 4700 block of Main Avenue.
  • An information report was made in the 2600 block of 4th.
  • An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City HIghway.
  • A forgery was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham.

Jan. 4

  • A theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6300 block of Capital.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.

Jan. 5

  • Alvaro Bethea, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Dryden.
  • An information report was processed in the 4600 block of Main.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 6600 block of 39th Street.

Jan. 6

  • No reports.

Jan. 7

  • Timothy Cochran, 65, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6900 block of Washington.

Jan. 8

  • Malek Sims, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of West Parkway.

Jan. 9

  • Tatiana Kendrix, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5900 block of Terrell.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue.

Jan. 10

  • Marcell Lewis, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Cassandra Ramos, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
  • Perry Ashworth, 55, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
  • An information report was processed in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
  • An information/ assault report was processed in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
  • An information/ theft report was processed in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

