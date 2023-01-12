PHOTO FEATURE — PNGISD ambassadors complete training on public education

On Wednesday, community leaders, businesses professionals and other select members of the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District completed the last of three two-hour PNGISD Ambassador Training sessions. Beginning in September, classes were under the direction of Scott and Leslie Midler, founders of Friends of Texas Public Schools. Topics this week ranged from state graduation rates to potential upcoming changes in the Texas Legislature, which entered into session Tuesday.

