PHOTO FEATURE — PNGISD ambassadors complete training on public education
Published 12:24 am Thursday, January 12, 2023
1 of 4
Scott Midler, co-founder of Friends of Texas Public Schools, holds up a chart detailing major legislative changes that have been implemented in public schools since 1900. (Monique Batson/The News)
Leslie Midler is co-founder of Friends of Texas Public Schools, which was created “to facilitate respectful conversation about Texas public schools through honest communication, productive dialogue, and relentless encouragement,” according to information from the organization. (Monique Batson/The News)
PNGISD Deputy Superintendent Julie Gauthier greets members to the third and final PNGISD Ambassador Training class for the 2022-2023 school year. (Monique Batson/The News)
Superintendent Mike Gonzales speaks with audience members Wednesday at the district administration building. (Monique Batson/The News)
On Wednesday, community leaders, businesses professionals and other select members of the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District completed the last of three two-hour PNGISD Ambassador Training sessions. Beginning in September, classes were under the direction of Scott and Leslie Midler, founders of Friends of Texas Public Schools. Topics this week ranged from state graduation rates to potential upcoming changes in the Texas Legislature, which entered into session Tuesday.