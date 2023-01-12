Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 2-8 Published 12:28 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8:

Eric Ayala, 21, Nederland warrants

Eric Chavez, 31, driving while intoxicated, second

Sheerueka Clark, 45, Nederland warrants

Marty Peltier, 39, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8:

Jan. 2

Aggravated sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 7900 block of Harper Lane.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Jan. 3

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Jan. 4

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2 nd in the 100 block of South 15 th Street.

in the 100 block of South 15 Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 300 block of Avenue F.

Assault by threat was reported in the 2300 block of S Highway 69.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 300 South 5 ½ Street.

Injury to a child reckless/criminal neglect was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Jan. 5

Found property and possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 800 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. Criminal trespass was reported in the 2300 block of U.S. 69 South.

Assault offensive touch-family violence x2 and disorderly conduct-language was reported in the 600 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North Memorial.

An officer received information in the 2900 block of West Chicago.

An officer received information in the 1300 block of U.S. 69 South.

Jan. 6

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.

Jan. 7

A death was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

Jan. 8