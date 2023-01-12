Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 2-8
Published 12:28 am Thursday, January 12, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8:
- Eric Ayala, 21, Nederland warrants
- Eric Chavez, 31, driving while intoxicated, second
- Sheerueka Clark, 45, Nederland warrants
- Marty Peltier, 39, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8:
Jan. 2
- Aggravated sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 7900 block of Harper Lane.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
Jan. 3
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Jan. 4
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 100 block of South 15th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 300 block of Avenue F.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 2300 block of S Highway 69.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 300 South 5 ½ Street.
- Injury to a child reckless/criminal neglect was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
Jan. 5
- Found property and possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 2300 block of U.S. 69 South.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence x2 and disorderly conduct-language was reported in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- An officer received information in the 2900 block of West Chicago.
- An officer received information in the 1300 block of U.S. 69 South.
Jan. 6
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
Jan. 7
- A death was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
Jan. 8
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of South 29th Street.