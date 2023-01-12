Motiva, PAISD drive Aspire Mentorship Program

Published 12:20 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

By PA News

Port Arthur ISD senior Marshalei Daniels works with Motiva employee Mark Martin as part of the mentoring program. Daniels is also known by many for her amazing singing voice. (Courtesy photo)

January is National Mentoring Month, and that focus is highlighted throughout all months with the partnership Motiva has with the Port Arthur Independent School District.

Motiva has 57 employees who are paired with juniors and seniors in high school to participate in a monthly mentoring program.

In honor of National Mentoring Month, Motiva is thanking Port Arthur ISD for participation in the Aspire Mentorship Program.

The two-year program, designed to help students prepare for life after graduation, is one of the ways Motiva shows its commitment to Port Arthur, company officials said.

“Together, we remain committed to workforce development and empowering local youth,” a Motiva statement read.

