Mary V. Judge Dyer Published 6:20 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Mrs. Mary V. Judge Dyer, 76, of Port Arthur, Tx died Saturday morning, January 07, 2023 at home surrounded by her husband and sisters.

A native of Church Point, Louisiana, she was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 46 years. Mary was a home maker and member of Thomas Blvd Church of Christ, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and sister-in-law.

She is preceded in death by her father, John W. Judge Sr.; mother, Velma Rogers Landry; sisters, Carolyn White and Debra Thomas; brothers, Arthur Hames Lastrapes and Josh W. Judge Sr.;

Her survivors include, her husband of 49 years, Griffin J. Dyer; one son, Christopher J. Dyer (Janayceia); one grandson, Malcolm X Dyer; one granddaughter, London Cruse; brothers, John W. Judge Jr. (Cecile) of Orange, TX, Larry Judge of Crowley, LA, Francis E. Landry (Velicia) of Lake Charles, LA,; sisters, Cheryl Pilate of Lake Charles, LA, Linda Chavis of Beaumont, TX, Wanda Wiltz of Houston, TX, Ruby Judge of Kaplan, LA, Terrie Goodwill (Patrick) of Lake Charles, LA; in-laws, Rosita Alexander (Rodney), Juan Alexander and Zola Geyen (Adam); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 1 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Thomas Blvd Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.