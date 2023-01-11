Port Arthur drug trafficker sentenced for federal firearms violation Published 4:40 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

BEAUMONT – A Port Arthur man has been sentenced to federal prison following a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Wednesday.

Anthony James McGuire, 39, pleaded guilty April 18, 2022, to possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking offense and was sentenced this week to 60 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, on August 12, 2021, McGuire was stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation on Warren Street in Port Arthur. McGuire discarded a firearm on the floorboard of the vehicle before fleeing on foot. McGuire was quickly apprehended and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, which he intended to sell, authorities said.

McGuire was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 2, 2022.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Port Arthur Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.