Here’s how to apply for Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance Published 12:22 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Legacy CDC non-profit organization will begin accepting applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program on Feb. 15.

The waiting list closes March 17 by 5 p.m.

Applications are selected using a neutral, random selection process and will not be first-come, first-served.

Assistance is available to very low-income and low-income families currently residing in Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties, excluding the city limits of Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Additionally, applicants must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for their county of residence.

HRA initiative funds may be used to provide:

Demolition and Reconstruction of owner-occupied housing on the same site;

New Construction of site-built housing on the same site to replace an existing owner- occupied Manufactured Housing Unit (MHU);

Replacement and relocation of existing housing located in a floodplain to a new MHU or New Construction of housing on an alternative site; and

New Construction or new MHU to replace a housing unit that has become uninhabitable as a result of disaster or condemnation by local government. The assistance to an income-eligible Household will or shall be in the form of a grant or loan agreement. The application will be available online at legacycdc.org/hra.

For more information, call Legacy CDC at 409-832-2723 ext. 72.