Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 1-8
Published 12:10 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8:
- Tristen Bodine, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- Camden Blackwell, 27, other agency warrant(s)
- Kenneth Barthol, II, 28, other agency warrant(s)
- Ron Harvey, 61, driving while intoxicated
- Evin Newman, 28, other agency warrant(s)
- Buster Kay, 44, injury to a disabled individual
- Thomas Wills, 38, driving while intoxicated (3rd or more)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8:
Jan. 1
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 500 block of Landry.
- Officer arrested a subject in the 3000 block of Nall for other agency warrant(s).
Jan. 2
- Officer investigated a report of threats in the 3100 block of Andes.
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Magnolia.
Jan. 3
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 6000 block of FM 366.
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Magnolia.
Jan. 4
Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1500 block of Park St.
Jan. 5
No reports.
Jan. 6
Officer investigated a report of assault and arrested a subject for injury to a disabled individual in the 2100 block of 9th St.
Jan. 7
No reports.
Jan. 8
Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more, in the 2200 block of 3rd St.