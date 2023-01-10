Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 1-8 Published 12:10 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8:

Tristen Bodine, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Camden Blackwell, 27, other agency warrant(s)

Kenneth Barthol, II, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Ron Harvey, 61, driving while intoxicated

Evin Newman, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Buster Kay, 44, injury to a disabled individual

Thomas Wills, 38, driving while intoxicated (3rd or more)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8:

Jan. 1

Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 500 block of Landry.

Officer arrested a subject in the 3000 block of Nall for other agency warrant(s).

Jan. 2

Officer investigated a report of threats in the 3100 block of Andes.

Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Magnolia.

Jan. 3

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 6000 block of FM 366.

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Magnolia.

Jan. 4

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1500 block of Park St.

Jan. 5

No reports.

Jan. 6

Officer investigated a report of assault and arrested a subject for injury to a disabled individual in the 2100 block of 9th St.

Jan. 7

No reports.

Jan. 8

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more, in the 2200 block of 3rd St.