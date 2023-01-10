George Howard Hutchinson, 82, of Vidor and former resident of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home.

He was born on May 26, 1940 in Hammond, Louisiana to Chester George Hutchinson and Mamie Crayton Hutchinson.

George has been a resident of the area for most of his life, graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School.

He served in the U. S. Navy from 1957 to 1960. He retired as a union heavy equipment operator.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Port Arthur.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Norma Ann Hutchinson in 2021.

George is survived by his son, Kevin Hutchinson and wife Sandra of Vidor; two daughters, Megan Woodie of Beaumont, Dawn Hutchinson of Kimberly, Idaho; two granddaughters, Mindy Molina and husband Richard, Julie Nelson and husband James; five great grandchildren, Lauralie, Collin, Owen, Brooklyn and Makenzie. He is also survived by his sister, Patsy Powell of Galveston; his two brothers, Floyd Hutchinson of Pasadena, Leonard Hutchinson of Deer Park along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor George’s life will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Burial with Military Honors will follow in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.