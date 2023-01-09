See the local representative in the inaugural 40 Under 40 for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Published 10:06 am Monday, January 9, 2023

Constable Christopher L. Bates has been selected for the inaugural Class of 40 Under 40 recipients for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.

“I am humbled to serve the fraternity on all levels as an honoree, and I am equally proud to represent Port Arthur and the Golden Triangle,” he said.

Bates has been a member of the Fraternity since 2013 and is an active member of the Gamma Tau Lambda Chapter, which serves the Golden Triangle.

He holds the position of Assistant Area 10 Director in Texas, and is the Immediate Past President of The Gamma Tau Lambda Chapter.

Bates was nominated by members of the fraternity and selected based on his extraordinary service to the fraternity and community. He will be recognized at the Fraternity’s 97th General Convention in Dallas in July, and in the fraternity’s magazine “The Sphinx.”

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men, and was founded Dec. 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is an international organization with more than 200,000 members.