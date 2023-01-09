POLICE: 4 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle chase, car fire Published 10:18 am Monday, January 9, 2023

BEAUMONT — On Saturday at 11:39 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of Lucas and Concord when they observed a stolen Hyundai Elantra.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle; however, the driver fled.

While the driver continued to flee from officers, the vehicle lost control near the intersection of 11th and Washington, striking two other vehicles.

All five occupants of the stolen vehicle then fled on foot; however police said they were quickly apprehended by BPD officers.

Following the crash, the stolen vehicle caught fire. No one was inside at the time.

The five juvenile suspects were then taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

Four of the five suspects were taken to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center. The suspects include two 16-year-old males, one 16-year-old female and one 14-year-old male.

They are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

One person of interest, a 16-year-old female, was released from the scene with charges pending, according to police.