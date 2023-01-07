ON THE MENU — Leslie’s Place satisfies appetites in delicious ways Published 12:26 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

BRIDGE CITY – It’s one happy place to eat and relax with friends.

That describes Leslie’s Place in Bridge City. Owner Leslie Rider and staff members always go that extra mile to make a visit a wonderful experience.

Whether it is that breakfast plate that Leslie’s Crew can make to any customer’s needs, or if it is tasty full dinner entrees to quick and tasty sandwich wraps, Leslie’s Place fills the bill and the belly.

Rider opened Leslie’s Place at 2198 Texas Avenue in October of 2020, and she said the success was fast.

“We were not ready for what happened,” she said. “It was crazy. We went from a staff of five or six of us that worked all of the time. We didn’t event know how to order food for this many people. Every time we ordered, we said we will order three times as much and it still wasn’t enough. It was a good problem to have.”

The staff eventually got on solid footing with and they have been flying ever since.

“It’s so awesome working here, because Leslie is great and so are all of my co-workers,” said staff member Kylin Carpenter. “The biggest thing is the people you get to meet every day. We have a lot of regulars who have become like family to all of us. We’re here to make sure everyone gets quality food and put smiles on their faces when they get inside and when they leave. We want to create the best family atmosphere that we possibly can.”

Rider has such a hometown spirit, and creating a family atmosphere is what it has been all about.

“If it is your first time here, someone on the staff is probably going to tell you about our specials and how they can serve you and your kiddos,” she said. “We have toys behind the counter for kids to play with, because I learned that if you win the kids, you can win the parents.”

Dene Foster, known for her excellent skills in the kitchen, helps to cook some of the best hometown fixings in Southeast Texas, and she relishes what she does.

“I’ve been working here in Bridge City for 20 years, so many of them at the old Gary’s Coffee Shop that was here forever and it is just a great community,” said Foster. “I had known Leslie for awhile and when she opened up, I knew this place could thrive. I truly feel like we all work together as a happy family. We love bringing that atmosphere to our customers.”

Foster is a master at putting together entrees that will feed a plant worker or hungry athlete, but she feels it is so much more than that.

“We have a little bit of everything,” said Foster. “Our soups and gumbos are always top-notch. Our subs are amazing, whether if it is the classic spud or a seafood or chicken spud. We’re not all about the heavy foods. We have such a wide variety so we can make those healthy, low-carb meals, too.”

Leslie’s Place has an open menu each and every day.

Carpenter says patrons really enjoy the wide assortment throughout the day.

One of the most popular items is the chicken fried steak breakfast, that includes eggs, toast and hash brown.

“Not only does it sell well during breakfast, it sells throughout the day,” said Carpenter. “Our awesome hamburger steaks also sell well at all hours. We’re not all about the heavier foods, our sandwich wraps are amazing. If you are hungry for something, we can pretty much fix it the way you like it.”

Rider said they joke that you can get a hamburger at 6 a.m. or pancakes at 9 p.m.

“I grew up going to places like ours,” she said. “I always wanted a place that would be open 24 hours. I grew up going to Beverly’s in Port Arthur. I wanted to feel like I was a grown up eating French fries with ranch and sipping coffee at 3 a.m. and I always wanted to be that place.”

They also serve up daily lunch specials every day except Saturdays.

Leslie’s Place is open Mondays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Customers can call in to-go orders at 409-792-5133.