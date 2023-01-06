PHOTO FEATURE — The Cottage Quilting + Embroidery provides old school feel with fresh outlook Published 12:08 am Friday, January 6, 2023

1 of 5

Cindy Thomas owns are operates The Cottage Quilting + Embroidery at 2926 Nall St. in Port Neches.

She quit her teaching job in 2017 and in 2019 she and her husband decided to buy a long arm quilting machine. The rest is history for the entrepreneur.

She loves taking quilt tops that have been passed down and creating something usable. She also works with memory quilts, T-shirt quilts and commissioned quilts, such as for a wedding.

The shop is closed on Thursdays and Sundays and opens the rest of the week from noon to 5 p.m.

Look out for Volume 1 of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine, which hits newsstands later this month. The issue will feature an extended profile on Thomas and The Cottage Quilting + Embroidery