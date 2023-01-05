Transit services demand in focus for Port Arthur, SETX

Published 12:18 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By PA News

An electric Port Arthur Transit Bus moves down Gulfway Drive. (Monique Batson/The News)

Does Port Arthur need more transit services to other cities in Southeast Texas?

That is just one of the questions being asked in a regional fact-finding effort.

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission is conducting a Regional Transit Connectivity Study to assess the demand for regional transit services connecting cities and towns in Southeast Texas.

The goal of the study is to analyze potential regional connections, linking Port Arthur, Beaumont, Silsbee, Orange, Jasper or Woodville.

The study seeks to answer the following questions:

Who needs to make regional trips?

What is the purpose of their regional trips?

Where do they live, and where do they need to go?

What times do they need service?

How much would they be able to pay for regional trips?

To have a comprehensive study, the commission is seeking community feedback about how the public uses public transportation in Southeast Texas.

Those in Port Arthur and Mid County are encouraged to take a few minutes to complete the short survey by Jan. 13 so commission members can better understand transit service demands.

Individual survey responses will be kept confidential.

Click here for the survey link.

