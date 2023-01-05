Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Published 12:20 am Thursday, January 5, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1:
- John Windham, 30, warrant other agency
- Daniel Young Jr., 34, Nederland warrants
- Jerkazmon Barnett, 23, warrant other agency
- Mari Bastian, 35, warrant other agency
- Dwayne Butler, 61, criminal trespass
- Earl Desadier, 65, warrant other agency
- Jack Moles, 57, warrant other agency
- Hilary Samuels, 29, Nederland warrants, fail to identify-fugitive, intentionally give false information
- Donna Perkins, 59, warrant other agency
- Robert Provost, 62, warrant other agency
- Dwayne Butler, 61, criminal trespass
- Cody Flood, 34, warrant other agency
- Laura Botello, 38, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1:
Dec. 26
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.
- A theft was reported in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 20th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 9th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 400 block of 3rd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Canal.
Dec. 27
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2600 block of U.S. 69 North.
- Burglary of a vehicle and forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Assault offensive touch and criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 700 block of North 9th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
Dec. 28
- A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of Avenue D.
- Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Hardy.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3001 block of 8th Street.
Dec. 29
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of U.S. 69 South.
- A person was arrested for failure to identify-fugitive, intentionally give false information in the 100 block of U.S. 69 North.
Dec. 30
- A theft was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Avenue E.
Dec. 31
- Assault causes bodily injury and theft was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.
- A dog at large was reported in the 700 block of North 13th Street.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 400 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of U.S. 69 North.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
Jan. 1
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near Boston Avenue and Twin City Highway.
- Discharge of firearm or other device was reported in the 100 block of Woodridge.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.