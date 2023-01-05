Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 26-Jan. 1 Published 12:20 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1:

John Windham, 30, warrant other agency

Daniel Young Jr., 34, Nederland warrants

Jerkazmon Barnett, 23, warrant other agency

Mari Bastian, 35, warrant other agency

Dwayne Butler, 61, criminal trespass

Earl Desadier, 65, warrant other agency

Jack Moles, 57, warrant other agency

Hilary Samuels, 29, Nederland warrants, fail to identify-fugitive, intentionally give false information

Donna Perkins, 59, warrant other agency

Robert Provost, 62, warrant other agency

Cody Flood, 34, warrant other agency

Laura Botello, 38, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1:

Dec. 26

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.

A theft was reported in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 20 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 400 block of 3 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Canal.

Dec. 27

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2600 block of U.S. 69 North.

Burglary of a vehicle and forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Assault offensive touch and criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 700 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Dec. 28

A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of Avenue D.

Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Highway 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Hardy.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3001 block of 8th Street.

Dec. 29

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of U.S. 69 South.

A person was arrested for failure to identify-fugitive, intentionally give false information in the 100 block of U.S. 69 North.

Dec. 30

A theft was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Avenue E.

Dec. 31

Assault causes bodily injury and theft was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.

A dog at large was reported in the 700 block of North 13 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 400 block of South 37 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of U.S. 69 North.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

Jan. 1