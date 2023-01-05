Nederland bakery preps for move, return to “small town feel” Published 12:34 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

NEDERLAND — Sugar Momma Confections owner Angie Cook and shop manager Kristen Beckcom were busy marking prices on merchandise this week as they prepared for their move around the corner.

The business is moving from the 1344 Boston Avenue location to a smaller spot at 1512 Nederland Avenue.

But the smaller digs necessitated the selling of many items, from tables and chairs to kitchen equipment and more.

The reason for the downsize is due, for the most part, to the economy.

“Everybody is struggling; every small business is struggling right now. This is the solution we found in order to survive,” Cook said. “The new location will give us back our small town feel we lost coming over here.

A lot of people said they missed that small town bakery feel. And this will increase our visibility.”

Sugar Momma Confections got its start in the summer of 2017 in Groves.

It moved to the much larger Boston Avenue location in 2021.

Sugar Momma’s has a devoted following of customers, which is evident by the bakery’s social media following. Cook posts information on deals of the day, upcoming goodies and more.

“We have the absolute best customers,” she said.

Cook was into cooking in general thanks to her Italian grandmother. Years later, baking helped bring her out of depression after her daughter passed away. The storefront came about after her husband was injured at work and she needed a source of income.

In the years she has been a small business owner her bakery has thrived. She doesn’t have a set menu but customers keep up with her on social media.

“I make whatever supplies allow us to,” she said. “We carry cupcakes, cake balls and cookies. We do custom orders. We specialize in custom cheesecakes, we do a full line of king cakes. We do weddings, catering, we do it all.”

Sugar Momma Confections has 11,000 Facebook followers and a fair share of reviews. Cindy Jackson Courts recommended the bakery, calling out the fresh baked goods and keto desserts. Others, like Denise Baker Shive-Shaw said the pastries are amazing and the staff extremely friendly.

Chad Taylor said he would never eat another bite of chocolate cake again unless it comes from Sugar Momma Confections. “The cake was not too sweet, very moist and a ‘chocolate overdose.’”

Cook is excited about the move to the new location and glad to stay in Nederland.

“We love all of our customers and can’t wait for them to visit,” Cook said.

The bakery’s reopening date will be announced on social media.