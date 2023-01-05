ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Former Memorial star growing into defensive force

Published 12:32 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Elandon Roberts

Memorial High & Miami Dolphins

Elandon Roberts posted 10 tackles (seven solo), including one sack, in Sunday’s 23-21 defeat versus New England.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The 2012 Memorial High School graduate, who spent his first few seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, is now a standout linebacker with the Miami Dolphins.

Roberts matched his season high in tackles Sunday while also logging his second sack in as many games.

The 28-year-old linebacker has accumulated career highs in tackles (103) and sacks (4.5) this season

He made local headlines in 2021 and 2022 as an investor in his hometown in the form of a new business while offering job opportunities.

Roberts and business partners launched Spindletop Concrete Inc.

Elandon Roberts (white hat) is all smiles at the grand opening of Spindletop Concrete in 2021. (Chris Moore/The News)

More Sports

Lamar University hits roads for Southland Conference play this week

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Shane Trahan of Port Neches hits golfing jackpot in Las Vegas

Annalise Briggs “dances” to a positive beat in SETX

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Memorial High School’s Maurion Edwards

Print Article