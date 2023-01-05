ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Former Memorial star growing into defensive force Published 12:32 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Elandon Roberts

Memorial High & Miami Dolphins

Elandon Roberts posted 10 tackles (seven solo), including one sack, in Sunday’s 23-21 defeat versus New England.

The 2012 Memorial High School graduate, who spent his first few seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, is now a standout linebacker with the Miami Dolphins.

Roberts matched his season high in tackles Sunday while also logging his second sack in as many games.

The 28-year-old linebacker has accumulated career highs in tackles (103) and sacks (4.5) this season

He made local headlines in 2021 and 2022 as an investor in his hometown in the form of a new business while offering job opportunities.

Roberts and business partners launched Spindletop Concrete Inc.