Troy Hall Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Mr. Troy Hall, 84, of Port Arthur received his wings Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

A native of Pineville, Louisiana, he was a resident of Port Arthur for 56 years where he met and married his soul mate, Gloria Ann Hall.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Hall; his parents, John and Elizabeth Hall; one son, Dale Taylor Jr.; one daughter, Patricia Hall; one granddaughter, Tenisha Taylor.

He is survived by one daughter, Janet Brown; one son-in-law, Greg Lewis; two grandsons, Garrett Hall and Tex Brown Jr.; five granddaughters, Kimberly Taylor, Katrina Ozioko, Janet (Peaches) Brown, Tiffany Taylor, and Krystal Taylor; one daughter-in-law, Sheila Taylor; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 07, 2023 at Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.