Tiffany Kajai Wright Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Tiffany Kajai Wright, 42, of Georgetown, TX, formerly of Port Arthur, passed away on December 24, 2022.

She was born December 28, 1979 to the late Calvin V. Wright and Carolyn J. Washington-Wright.

Tiffany attended schools in Port Arthur ISD, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1997.

From high school, she furthered her education at Huston-Tillotson University.

Tiffany, known as “Tot” became a member of the Upsilon Alpha Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated at Huston -Tillotson University.

She was also a member of the Gospel Choir, HT’s Concert Choir, RAMS cheerleading squad, and much more.

She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Hannah #2006 Chapter and the Lily of the Valley #47.

Tiffany had a servant’s heart.

She volunteered her time as a cheer coach with the East Austin Yellow Jackets, as well as coaching, while her son, Jamarius played for the Northwest Austin Longhorns.

Tiffany became a member of 50 Shades of Pink USA. Those who knew Tiffany, knew that her smile was captivating. She was voted ‘Most Photogenic 2022 Photoshoot’…how befitting.

Tiffany was preceded in death by her father, Calvin V. Wright; grandparents, Bernetha & Elton Nickles; and Jimmy Washington; uncles, Jimmy Washington Jr., Ervin Washington, and Carl Diles; and aunt, Rebecca Giles.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted and loving son, Jamarius Bennett; grandson, Kaydin Thomas; mother, Carolyn Washington-Wright; sister, Trina Hampton; nephew, Justise Jarmon; aunt, Willie M. Diles; sisters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated; brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated, HTU Family, sisters of The Order of Eastern Star, and a host of cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Sweet Home Baptist Church -The Pinnacle of Praise, 3200 Sunrise Road, Round Rock, TX 78665 with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.

Interment will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Groves, TX.