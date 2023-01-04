POLICE: Stolen school district truck and burglary could be related to chase Published 12:24 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

ORANGE — A vehicle reportedly stolen from West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District was later used in a smash and grab at a convenience store in Orange Monday morning.

And police said there is a possibility that the crime is related to a chase Tuesday morning involving a different stolen vehicle pulling a U-Haul trailer that crashed in a ditch.

Orange Police Det. Nick Medina said authorities have not confirmed a connection but are working all avenues in the investigation.

The Monday morning crimes began with the theft of an SUV from WO-CCISD. Medina said the district’s police are working that case.

A call to West Orange Police Department Tuesday was not immediately returned.

An email to WO-CCISD’s communication officer was not returned as of press time.

The SUV was used in a smash and grab at Stateline Valero in Orange at 4:50 a.m. The driver is seen on video driving into the store twice, getting out and running inside. The driver is later seen running back to the vehicle.

Medina said significant damage was done to the store, and a cash register was taken that is believed to have money inside.

The suspect or suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police do have a person of interest in this crime but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Medina said police on Tuesday were alerted to a burglar alarm at the Horseman’s store in Orange.

The call on this crime came in at about 5 a.m. A chase ensued from behind the store into the city and ended when the truck crashed in a canal near Cordrey Avenue and 16th Street.

The truck was reportedly stolen from Frey’s Landscape and Lawn Maintenance. A call to the business was not immediately returned.

Medina said no injuries were reported in either case.