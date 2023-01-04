Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 19-25
Published 12:16 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25:
- Blake Richey, 32, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, theft
- Heather Kasper, 42, warrant other agency
- Joshua Atterberry, 37, warrant other agency
- Dwayne Butler, 61, criminal trespass
- Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, warrant other agency
- Clarence Ross Jr., 29, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25:
Dec. 19
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and theft in the 100 block of Hunter Ridge.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s in the 2400 block of Avenue F.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and found property was reported in the 300 block of U.S. 69 North.
Dec. 20
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Elgin.
- An accident involving personal injury or death was reported near Atlanta and 20th Street.
Dec. 21
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals and criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 3100 block of Moor Drive.
- Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2400 block of Boston.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 4600 block of Hodgson Road.
- Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2600 block of U.S. 69 North.
Dec. 22
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A death was reported in the 7600 block of Gayle Lane.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Dec. 23
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Harassment was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A death was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 1900 block of Helena.
- A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Navasota.
Dec. 24
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
Dec. 25
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.