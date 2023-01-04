Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 19-25 Published 12:16 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25:

Blake Richey, 32, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, theft

Heather Kasper, 42, warrant other agency

Joshua Atterberry, 37, warrant other agency

Dwayne Butler, 61, criminal trespass

Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, warrant other agency

Clarence Ross Jr., 29, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25:

Dec. 19

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and theft in the 100 block of Hunter Ridge.

A person was arrested on another agency’s in the 2400 block of Avenue F.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident and found property was reported in the 300 block of U.S. 69 North.

Dec. 20

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Elgin.

An accident involving personal injury or death was reported near Atlanta and 20th Street.

Dec. 21

Cruelty to non-livestock animals and criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 3100 block of Moor Drive.

Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.

A dog bite was reported in the 2400 block of Boston.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 4600 block of Hodgson Road.

Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2600 block of U.S. 69 North.

Dec. 22

A theft was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

A death was reported in the 7600 block of Gayle Lane.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Dec. 23

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Harassment was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Terroristic threat of family-family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

A death was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 1900 block of Helena.

A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Navasota.

Dec. 24

Telephone harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 25