Area man arrested after clerk pistol whipped; police say suspect linked to more Published 5:38 pm Sunday, January 1, 2023

On Saturday at 8:22 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Family Dollar on Gulf Street in reference to a disturbance.

Derrick Derane Jones, a 54-year-old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with an air soft pistol, authorities said.

He was forcing the clerk to an area with money when the first officer arrived on scene.

Jones ran from the officer and was later apprehended after resisting arrest.

Jones was taken to Jefferson County Jail and booked for aggravated robbery and was given a $100,000 bond For evading arrest, he was given a $5,000 bond and for resisting arrest he was given a $5,000 bond.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, Jones is a suspect in at least one other local robbery.