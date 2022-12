Alan LaRoy Dorsey Published 8:09 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Alan LaRoy Dorsey, 46, of Port Arthur, Texas; was called home on Thursday December 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 11:00 am at Hannah Funeral Home Chapel, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until service time.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.