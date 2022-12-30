Sempra Infrastructure announces sale and purchase agreement Published 12:22 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, on Wednesday announced it has entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement with RWE Supply and Trading, a subsidiary of RWE, for the supply of approximately 2.25 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project under development in Jefferson County.

The LNG will be delivered on a free-on-board basis for 15 years. The agreement also provides a framework to explore ways to lower the carbon intensity of LNG produced from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project through GHG emission reduction, mitigation strategies and a continuous improvement approach.

“We could not be more excited to finalize our agreement with RWE as we continue supporting the energy security and environmental goals of our European customers,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “Because of its scale, location and permitting status, Port Arthur LNG is benefitting from a lot of commercial momentum with nearly all the projected off-take capacity for Phase 1 now under long- term agreements with some of the leading global energy companies. Today’s announcement moves us one step further along in the process of making Port Arthur LNG a reality.”

“Our partnership with Sempra Infrastructure, one of the leading companies for LNG infrastructure in the U.S., is another important step to diversify Germany’s gas supply and thus contributes to enhancing security of supply in Europe on a long-term basis,” said Andree Stracke, CEO of RWE Supply & Trading. “Thanks to the LNG supply contract with Sempra Infrastructure, we can also enlarge our international LNG portfolio.”

Sempra Infrastructure recently announced it has entered into long-term agreements with ConocoPhillips, INEOS and ENGIE for the sale and purchase of approximately 7.3 mtpa of LNG from the proposed Phase 1 project. The company is focused on completing the remaining steps necessary to achieve its goal of making a final investment decision for Phase 1 of the liquefaction project in the first quarter of 2023, with first cargo deliveries expected in 2027.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is permitted and expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and LNG storage tanks and associated facilities capable of producing, under optimal conditions, up to approximately 13.5 mtpa of LNG. A similarly sized Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is also competitively positioned and under active marketing and development.

Development of both phases of the Port Arthur LNG project is contingent upon completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing, and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure delivers energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling the delivery of cleaner energy for its customers. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.SempraInfrastructure.com and Twitter.

About RWE

RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, the company will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030. RWE is investing more than $53.2 billion gross for this purpose in this decade. The portfolio is based on offshore and onshore wind, solar, hydrogen, batteries, biomass and gas.

RWE Supply & Trading provides tailored energy solutions for large customers. RWE has locations in the attractive markets of Europe, North America and the Asia- Pacific region. The company is responsibly phasing out nuclear energy and coal.

Government-mandated phase-out roadmaps have been defined for both of these energy sources. RWE employs around 19,000 people worldwide and has a clear target: to get to net zero by 2040. On its way there, the company has set itself ambitious targets for all activities that cause greenhouse gas emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that these emission reduction targets are in line with the Paris Agreement.